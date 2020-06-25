Crisafi Sr., MD, FACC, FCCP, Dr. Bartel R. "Bart"
Dr. Bartel R. "Bart" Crisafi, Sr., MD, FACC , FCCP , 82, passed away suddenly at his home in Davenport, Florida this past Friday, June 19, 2020. Born in West Haven, Connecticut on August 9, 1937, to Anthony J. Crisafi and Frances Mary (Aversa) Crisafi, Dr. Crisafi spent his summers working in the family restaurant business at Chris's Bandstand and Grill in the Savin Rock Amusement Park. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1955 and attended Fairfield University graduating in 1958 with a B.S. in Biology. Dr. Crisafi attended Loyola University's Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois graduating in 1965. He completed his medical internship and residency at The Greenwich Hospital in Greenwich, CT. During this time, he married his first wife, Louise Helen (Leperi) Crisafi (died 1986) also of West Haven, CT in 1960. Together they had five children. After medical school, Dr. Crisafi began serving active duty in the US Airforce, living at the Altus, OK Airforce base until the summer of 1967 during which he began a two-year Cardiovascular fellowship at the University Hospital (Boston University) in Boston Massachusetts. In 1969 he relocated to Greenwich, CT and established Greenwich Cardiology Associates, a private practice that he maintained until his retirement in 2011. In 1988, Dr. Crisafi married his second wife, Daisy M. (Resto) Crisafi of Stratford, CT. Dr. Crisafi is survived by his wife, Daisy M. Resto, of Shelton, CT and Davenport, FL; his five children Rita Crisafi, of New York, NY, Frances Kerr of Ballston Spa, NY, Julia Michaelsen of Newtown CT, Bartel R. Crisafi, Jr., MD of Westerly, RI and Louise Hughes of Eudora, KS; six grandchildren; and 2 great-granddaughters. Because of the complications due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made online to The Johns Hopkins Heart and Vascular Institute in Baltimore, MD at https://secure.jhu.edu/form/heart. Please note that the gift is in memory of Dr. Bartel Crisafi. For more information or to leave condolences please visit https://www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 25, 2020.