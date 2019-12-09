|
Balentine, Beatrice M.
Beatrice (Bea) McMillen Balentine of Milford Connecticut passed away on December 8, 2019 after a short illness. She was recently predeceased by her husband of 66 years, William (Bill) Balentine. Bea was born on June 27, 1929 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Stewart and Esther McMillen and raised in Washington County, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Canonsburg High School and went on to take additional courses in business before marrying her high school sweetheart, Bill Balentine, June 13, 1953. They established their first home in Las Cruces, New Mexico after Bill was posted to duty at the White Sands Missile Range. They moved to Costa Mesa, California in 1962 where they lived until moving to Connecticut in 1999 to be closer to their family. Bea was an active member of the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Costa Mesa where, among her many roles, she was employed as the church secretary for many years. After retirement, she went on to work as an administrative associate for Service Corporation International at Pacific View Cemetery in Newport Beach, California. Bea is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Balentine & son-in-law, Mike Ferrari of Oxford, Connecticut; her granddaughter, Sarah Ferrari Keel, her husband Cyrus Keel and a great-grandson, Cashius Keel of Keystone, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made in Bea's memory to the (online at heart.org or to the /, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005). Arrangements are being handled by the Smith Funeral Home, Milford, CT. Services will be at Smith's on Thursday, December 12th with visiting from noon-1:00 followed by services at 1:00. Burial will be at King's Highway Cemetery in Milford. Additional information can be found at georgejsmithandson.com or by calling 203-874-2588.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 10, 2019