Beatrice M. Purcell
1937 - 2020
PURCELL, BEATRICE M.
Beatrice M. Purcell, 83. of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at the Regency House, Wallingford. Beatrice was born in New Haven on April 25, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Peter J. and Helen Kenney Purcell, Sr. She had worked as a Registered Nurse at the Hospital of St. Raphael's for many years until her retirement. Aunt and great-aunt of Patti (Joe) Townsend and their children Kayleigh and Joe Jr. (Kelsey), Pam (Erik) Lyons and their children Braydon and Selbie, Peter (Lori) Purcell III and their children Michael (Molly), Peter IV and Alexa. Predeceased by a brother Peter J. Purcell, Jr., a sister Jane F. Purcell and sister-in-law Patricia B. Purcell.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to the Office of St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Avenue, West Haven on Thursday morning, Oct. 15th at 10:45 to follow the funeral procession to the graveside for a 11:00 service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
