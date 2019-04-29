|
Travis-Cole, Beatrice Rosoff
Beatrice Rosoff Travis-Cole, 105, died on April 17, 2019. Born in New Haven, May 27th, 1913, she was the daughter of the late Albert * Fannie(Steinberg) Goldman.Mother of Judith Shore of Denver, CO. & the late Pamela Burrow. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild. Funeral Services were held in CT on April 22, 2019. Funeral Arrangements were in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven, CT. www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in Shoreline Times on May 3, 2019