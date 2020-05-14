Beatrice Simeone
Simeone, Beatrice
Beatrice Matilda Simeone, Woodbridge, Connecticut.
Daughter of Joseph and Rose Simeone, and is survived by her brother Joseph, and several nephews and nieces. Predeceased by six sisters; Mary, Concetta, Philopena, Theresa, Josephine, and Gloria, of which she was the youngest. She resided in New Haven and Springfield, New Hampshire. She died in her ninety fifth year after a short illness.
Beatrice was a graduate of the New Haven school system. She also graduated from the Laconia Hospital in New Hampshire, and from the Children's Hospital of Cleveland, Ohio where she studied as a post graduate nurse. After her nursing at The Hospital of Saint Raphael in general care, she devoted her nursing to private patients at the hospital.

Published in The New Haven Register on May 14, 2020.
