Simeone, Beatrice

Beatrice Matilda Simeone, Woodbridge, Connecticut.

Daughter of Joseph and Rose Simeone, and is survived by her brother Joseph, and several nephews and nieces. Predeceased by six sisters; Mary, Concetta, Philopena, Theresa, Josephine, and Gloria, of which she was the youngest. She resided in New Haven and Springfield, New Hampshire. She died in her ninety fifth year after a short illness.

Beatrice was a graduate of the New Haven school system. She also graduated from the Laconia Hospital in New Hampshire, and from the Children's Hospital of Cleveland, Ohio where she studied as a post graduate nurse. After her nursing at The Hospital of Saint Raphael in general care, she devoted her nursing to private patients at the hospital.



