|
|
Strickland, Beatrice
Beatrice Anderson Strickland, 73, of Williston SC, formally of North Branford, CT, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. No formal services are planned at this time.
Born in Reilingen, Germany, she was a daughter of the late Ronald Anderson and Monika Kneis Anderson and previously worked in production at The Madison Company.
Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia (Richard Dennis) Strickland of Williston, SC and Diane (Jim) Roberts of Troy, MO; a brother, John Anderson of Al; grandchildren, Douglas Spaeth, Nicholas Spaeth, Russell (Ashley) Spaeth, Deidre (Joe) Maynard, Cassie Roberts and Kayleigh Roberts; a great grandson, Lorcan Maynard and a niece and a nephew.
Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 1, 2019