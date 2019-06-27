Stallings, Beatris

Beatris Perry Stallings was born February 23, 1931 in Dunn, North Carolina and departed this life peacefully Monday, June 24, 2019 in Meriden, CT.

She's the daughter of the late Chester Lee and Sarah Perry.

Beatris graduated in 1949 from Hornet High School, Dunn, NC.

After Beatris Perry moved to Connecticut she married Myles Stallings in 1965, that happy union lasted 30 years. They had one daughter, Monique Stallings.

It was during her employment with the maternity ward at Yale New Haven Hospital, CT, that she realized her passion for children. This inspired her to open Little Peoples Nursery which she owned/operated for 35 years.

Beatris Perry Stallings leaves to cherish her memories - a daughter, Monique Stallings-Baker and two grandsons, Myles Baker and Madison Baker of Windsor Lock, CT; three sisters, Thelma Penn, Fannie (Johnny) Brooks and Sally Slade, all of New Haven, CT; and two brothers, John Perry of Middletown, CT and Jerome Perry of Willimantic, CT; along with an abundance of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and close friends.

She was predeceased by her husband Myles Stallings; two brothers, Chester Perry and James Perry, and sister, Mary Johnson.