Grenier, Beau

It is with very deep sadness we announce the passing of our beautiful son, Beau, age 26. Beau was born on September 23,1992 at St. Mary's Hospital, in Waterbury, CT, to Mark and Lee (Kiley) Grenier. He was a 2011 graduate of Amity High School, attended Southern Connecticut State University, and had recently moved to Fort Myers, Florida.

In addition to his very proud parents, Beau is survived by his brothers Casey and Sean Grenier and sister Carly Grenier, among many caring family and friends, and his dog Jade. We will forever miss our sweet boy but are comforted knowing he is at peace with Our Good Lord.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 10th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church on Center Road, Woodbridge, CT. Published in The New Haven Register from July 6 to July 7, 2019