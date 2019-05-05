Amorim, Belmira

Belmira Amorim, 85, of Wallingford formerly of Hamden, entered into eternal rest to be with her beloved husband on May 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late Ilidio Amorim, daughter of the late Alberto and Maria Leite. Besides her husband and parents she was predeceased by her siblings: Elvira Pereira (Joao), Arminda Leites, Adelia Leites, Mario Leites (Lucy), Laidinha Leite, Afonso Leite, and Antonio Leite. She is survived by her daughters Maria Hanley (Sean) of Wallingford, Bela Duque (Manny) of Wallingford, and Grace Sansonetti (John) of Sandy Hook. Her grandchildren: Jennifer Kelly (Chris), Melissa Stensland (Paul), Juliana and Luke Sansonetti. Great-grandchildren Connor and Jacob Kelly, Olivia and Ava Stensland. Her brother Manuel Leite (Marly) of New Haven, sister Adelaide Barros (Mario) of Cheshire. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Rita Leite of FL, and Anna Leite of West Haven and many nieces and nephews. Belmira was born September 29, 1933 in Agrela de Ervededo, Chaves, Portugal. She was an avid fan of her favorite soccer team Sporting club. She loved her family with all of her heart and would do anything for them. She was a great cook who loved cooking for her family, and she loved the holidays just to spend time with them. We have many cherished memories. Belmira immigrated to Brazil in 1954 and then to the USA in 1966. She was employed by the H.B.Ives Co. where she was a packer for 25 years until her retirement.

Friends may visit with her family on Tuesday, May 7, from 5-8 p.m. at BEECHER &BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.

