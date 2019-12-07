|
|
Lipetz, Ben-Ami
Ben-Ami Lipetz, 92, died at his home in Schodack, NY, on October 9, 2019.
He was pre-deceased by his wife of 61 years, Carolyn Aikin, who died in 2011. They had no children. He had a long and productive career in the discipline now called information science, retiring in 1995 from a professorship at the University at Albany where he taught in their masters program and helped to found a doctoral program in information science.
He was born on March 14, 1927 in Fargo, North Dakota, and grew up mostly in New York City, graduating from the second class of the Bronx High School of Science. After serving a year in the Navy, he graduated from Cornell in 1948. He worked for Brookhaven National Laboratory on Long Island to help publish its research reports concerning work on peaceful applications of atomic energy.
In 1953, he worked at Battelle Institute, Columbus, Ohio, where he helped to establish the manufacturing of titanium for the aerospace industry. He also organized and managed the creation of an index to the 16-volume Proceedings of the United Nations' First International Conference on Peaceful Uses of Atomic Energy.
In 1959 this led to a new start-up research and manufacturing company, ITEK, in the Boston area. A new science information reference tool, the Science Citation Index, was being established and much of his activity concerned the creation, improvement and graduation of science citation indexes. He was also involved in creating a demonstration machine which used punched paper tape methods which were soon overshadowed by computers.
In the early 1960's, he worked for the American Physical Society on a project to help them to determine whether they should create a citation index just for physics. He also assisted his wife in the establishment of a fine art gallery in the town of Carlisle, Mass.
In 1966 he worked at Yale University Library under Frederick G. Kilgour to help prepare for transition to computer methods. He devised and managed a year-long survey and analysis of the Sterling Library's catalog users and uses. While at Yale, and for several years afterward, he edited and shaped a new journal, Information Science Abstracts. In 1978 The University at Albany hired him to be a professor and director of their School of Library Science (later Information Science) and he was a founder of their doctoral program.
He is the author or co-author of three books: Measurement of Efficiency of Scientific Research, 1965, A Guide to Case Studies of Scientific Activity, 1965, and, with Robert V. Williams, Covert and Overt; Recollecting and Connecting Intelligence Service and Information Science, 2005. He was a long-time member of The Association for Information Science and Technology, the American Society of Indexers, The American Library Association, and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.
A few years before his death he established the Foundation for Information Resources, Science and Technology, which attempts to identify and encourage activity in areas of information science that are promising but have lacked attention, including his own work on improvement of citation indexing.
