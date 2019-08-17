|
Benedetto Minichino, 80, longtime resident of Guilford and most recently The Village at Mariner's Point in East Haven, died August 16, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was the husband of the late Phyllis DeMatteo Minichino. Ben was born in New Haven on June 23, 1939 to the late Philip and Madeline Amarante Minichino. He proudly served in the US Navy from 1958-1962 aboard the USS Van Voorhis and the USS Remey. Upon returning home, he began a long and much-loved career as a truck driver, first at Branch Trucking, UPS and then 30 years at AAA Trucking. Prior to his retirement, he worked for Southern Connecticut State University. Ben leaves to cherish his memory his three children and their spouses Philip and Cathy Lynn Minichino of Waterford, Donna and Bill Moeller of Northford and Brian Minichino and Anne Lombard of Clinton. He was an amazing Poppy to his 7 grandchildren Katie (Scott) Johnson, Philip Minichino, Andrew, Katherine and David Moeller and Mary and Victoria Minichino. "Big Poppy" to Landon and Bryce Johnson. Ben was blessed with a loving sister Grace Carrano of New Haven, sister-in-law Ginny (John) DellaVentura of Branford and brother-in-law Joe (Nancy) DeMatteo of East Haven. He is also survived by many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Ben was also predeceased by his brother Anthony Minichino. Ben was a family man and loved nothing more than spending time with his children, grandchildren and the family dogs. He was an avid NASCAR and Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved Thursday morning breakfast with his Uncle Andrew Amarante and cousin Anthony Amarante. When his wife was alive, they loved taking day trips and especially enjoyed their annual trip to Newport Dealeys reunion where they would meet up with Ben's fellow shipmates. Ben was a proud member and retiree of teamsters Local 443. Ben's family are eternally grateful for the staff at The Village at Mariner's Point, especially Harbor Unit Staff. For the last two years, their loving and compassionate care allowed Ben to live with grace and dignity despite the limitations from Parkinson's Disease. Ben was also cared for by an amazing team of caregivers from Encompass Home Health and by Deb Gould APRN and Lynne Hillis MD during his time at Mariner's Point. Ben's family is also grateful for the wonderful care he received from Season's Hospice during his final days. Their care to Ben and to all his family will never be forgotten.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday evening from 4-8pm in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl., New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning at 10am in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, Foxon Road, East Haven. PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO CHURCH. Burial with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Share a memory and sign Ben's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 19, 2019