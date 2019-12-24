|
Biondi Jr., Benedict
Benedict Ralph Biondi, Jr., a native of New Haven, CT, and longtime resident of Saint Peters, MO, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the age of 77. Loving husband of the late Angelina Biondi; beloved son of the late Benedict R., Sr. and Helen Biondi; devoted father of Stephani (Gerald Kuffer) Bruni and Ben Biondi; cherished grandfather of Samantha (Austin) Rose, Tyler Bruni, Nichole Bruni, and Trevor Biondi; dear brother of Donald (Ellen) Biondi; treasured uncle of Jillian McLaughlin, Janessa Greenwood, Deanne Annunziato, Stephen Elia, and Michelle Caserta.
Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:30 a.m., Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. Memorials to the . Visit Baue.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 26, 2019