Brown, Benjamin

Benjamin Aarion Brown, 16 of New Haven, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born on November 18, 2002 to Kimberly R. Edwards and Benjamin Brown III. He was a Junior at New Haven Academy and formerly attended Worthington Hooker. Ben enjoyed watching scary movies, playing basketball, spending time with his family and playing his beloved XBOX. Along with his parents, Ben leaves to cherish his memory, his big sister Brianna M. Brown, best friends Josh and Emily; and a host of relatives and friends.

A celebration of his life will take place Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church, New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours will be Tuesday at the church from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Edwards/Brown family, please visit

www.hkhfuneralservices.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2019