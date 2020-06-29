Cooper, Benjamin
Benjamin Cooper, 89, of Milford, beloved husband of Grace (Visconti) Cooper, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. Born on May 25, 1931 in Larksville, PA he was the son of the late Hezekiah and Emily (Bolton) Cooper.
In addition to his loving wife, Grace, Ben is survived by his children, Linda (Mark) Robinson, Darlene (Glenn) Brown, and Dennis (Kate) Cooper; his daughter-in-law, Joanne Cooper; his grandchildren, Mark Robinson, Amy Andrews, Dennis cooper, Julia Holthaus, Adam Cooper, Alison Lorusso, Stacey Alves, and Benjamin Cooper; his ten great-grandchildren; his siblings, Marian Huber, and William Cooper. He was predeceased by his son, Benjamin W. Cooper, Sr. and his siblings, Beatrice Borland, Ada Richards, Lillian Guerin, Carol Cooper and James Cooper.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gabriel Church (St. Raphael Parish), 26 Broadway, Milford, CT 06460 (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Family and friends may call on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Social distancing and masks will be required. Due to gathering size limitations, only 25 people will be allowed inside at a time. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 29, 2020.