Federico, Jr, Benjamin M.
Benjamin M. Federico, Jr., 81 of North Haven died peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was the loving husband of fifty seven years to Ann Mazzucco Federico. He is also survived by his daughter, Lia Federico, his son Benjamin M. (Janice) Federico, III, and granddaughter Marissa Lynn Federico. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Relatives and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish, St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Ave., North Haven for a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum, North Haven. Memorial contributions may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org/donate
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 1, 2020