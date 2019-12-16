New Haven Register Obituaries
Wlodawski, Benjamin
Benjamin Wlodawski, 66, of North Branford died suddenly on December 10, 2019. He was born in Amsterdam, Holland and came to America when he was one year old.
He attended Stuyvesant High School in New York City and graduated from CUNY Baruch College with a degree in Business Administration. He was a Certified Public Accountant with a private practice that served many individual and business clients.
Ben was an avid chess player and enjoyed playing competitively. He also enjoyed sports as a fan and as a player, especially in softball and basketball.
He is survived by his younger brother, Mitchell Wlodawski, his wife Joanne, and son Brian, and his older sister Renee Schickler, her husband Howard and daughter Laura.
Funeral services will be held at Hebrew Burial Assoc. Cemetery, 3 Brockett Place, East Haven, CT. on THURSDAY morning December 19, at 10:30 a.m. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements.
Shiva (visitation) will be held at brother Mitchell's home at 12 Lee Drive, West Caldwell, NJ 07006 on Thursday, December 19, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 17, 2019
