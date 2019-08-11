|
BENNETT H. PLOTKIN Ph.D. 5/17/1924-8/5/2013 In loving memory of Bennett H. Plotkin Ph.D., Husband, Father, Grandfather. Born in New Haven, CT, Ben graduated from Hill House High School. During WWII, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served as a Weather Observer in the China-Burma-India Theatre. After the war he attended the University of Connecticut where he met his wife Juel Haas. Upon graduating from UCONN with a degree in English, he went on to earn a masters degree in speech and hearing from Columbia University and a Ph.D. in Education from UCONN. Ben held a variety of positions in the Connecticut public schools and retired in 1982 from his position as the Bethel CT Superintendent of Schools. After retiring from Bethel, Ben continued his career as an education administrator and consultant to a number of public and private schools in Rhode Island and Connecticut. He was a kind and fair man who throughout his career championed many young educators who felt they didn't have a voice. In addition to his family, Ben's great loves were books, tennis and all types of college and professional sports. He was a member and past president of the Rhode Island/Massachusetts China-Burma-India Veterans Association and also served on the Rhode Island Commission on Aging. Ben is survived by his wife Juel, their children Steven, Niomi and Laura, daughter in law Hong Plotkin, Son in law Brent Carithers, Granddaughters Joy Hollinsed and Alice Ni.
Published in New Haven Register on Aug. 11, 2019