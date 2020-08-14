1/
Bennie Lee Jones
Jones, Bennie Lee
Bennie Lee Jones, 74, entered into eternal rest on June 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 2, 1946 to the late Carter Lanier and Emmie Lou Jones in Chatham, VA. After graduating high school, he proudly went on to serve his country in the United States Army (Vietnam War). After serving his country, he worked for Pratt & Whitney, Armstrong Tire Company, St. Raphael's Hospital and would go to retire from CT Transit as well-know and popular bus driver in New Haven, CT for over 20 years.
Left to cherish his memory are devoted wife Dorothy M. Jones, son Michael Jones, two sisters and brothers-in-law Ruby & Nelson Pritchett and Adream & Larry Price as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Bennie will receive Military Honors during his internment at the Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT on Saturday, August 15, 2020. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 175 School St., Hamden, CT. Arrangements entrusted to George J. Peterson FH, Bridgeport, CT.

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 14, 2020.
