Benzenia Cox
1944 - 2020
Cox, Benzenia
Benzenia Cox, 76, of New Haven, departed this life on May 30, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Noah Henderson Cox. Mrs. Cox was born in Darlington, SC on May 26, 1944, a daughter of the late Waitus Lucky and Elizabeth Dupree Lucky. She retired in 2003 as a Social Worker for the Department of Social Services, after 30 years of service. She leaves to cherish loving memories: daughters, Kenya Renee Scott, Toni Lynn Scott, Esther Cox-Greene and Jean Cox McGill; sisters, Aurelia Elder (James) and Mary Louise Lucky; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; beloved "bonus children," Na'imah Cox Moore (Kyshant), Antoinette Cox and Noah Keith Cox; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends whom loved her dearly. Mrs. Cox was preceded in death by her siblings, Leroy John Lucky and Lizzie Mae Bacote.
Viewing will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. A maximum of 5 people will be allowed entrance into the building at one time. Entombment will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the Beaverdale Mausoleum, 90 Pine Rock Ave., New Haven, CT. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
JUN
6
Entombment
10:30 AM
Beaverdale Mausoleum
