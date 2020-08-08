Bernadette Smith

Smith, BernadetteBernadette (Benadetta) Albina Bertolini Smith, formerly of Woodbridge, was born June 11, 1930 in New Haven, CT, to Albino and Carolina Bertolini. She passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Hamden Health Care in Hamden, CT. Bernadette was educated in the New Haven, Connecticut public school system. Graduating from Hillhouse High School in 1948. In 1952, Bernadette attended Albertus Magnus College and then received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Ladycliff College, Highland Falls, NY. She was employed at Enthone, Connecticut Hard Rubber, Olin Mathieson Chemic Corp, Grace-New Haven Hospital (YNHH) and Yale University. She was a Lieutenant in the Women's Army Corps (WAC) – United States Army. In the army, she was stationed at the Army Chemical Center in Maryland. She was employed at New Haven Teacher's College (SCSU) teaching biology before giving birth to her first child. She leaves three children to cherish her memory, John Smith of North Haven, CT. Mary Smith of Woodbridge, CT. Roberta Smith of North Haven, CT; a loving grandson, Gerry Castro Smith and Gerardo Castro, a host first cousins and other relatives. Bernadette was predeceased by her husband Jack (Lee) Edward Smith; parents Albino and Carolina (Bonugli) Bertolini; and sisters Corrine (Richard) Bertolini Coe and sister at birth, Bennadetta Bertolini. Also by sisters-in-law Clara Bell Smith Sims, Marie Smith and Viola Mae Griggs, brothers-in-law Claude (Mary), Cleveland (Velma Mae), Charlie (Leona), Ralph Smith, Eugene "James" (Hildred) Smith; two other at birth, Chester and John William "Pete" Jr. Smith; and also by parents-in-law John William Smith and Mary Corine Hayes Smith. After she raised her family, and helped her husband have a successful career from 1964 to 1985 at the State of Connecticut as a Correctional Officer at the Whalley Avenue Jail (New Haven Correctional Center), Bernadette performed three decades of self-directed research on religion, philosophy and alternative medicines. She was an avid writer. She was a devoted and faithful caretaker for her youngest daughter with disabilities for five decades. She was a faithful parishioner at Saint Ann's Church of Hamden and Church of Our Lady of Assumption in Woodbridge. The family of Bernadette Smith thanks the staff at the Hamden Health Care for their excellent care. A private burial will be held at the Beaverdale in Hamden, CT.