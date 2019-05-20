Dudek, Bernard A.

Bernard A. Dudek, 84, of Wallingford, passed away Sunday, May 19th, with his family by his side. Born May 16, 1935, son of the late Andrew and Mary (Walsh) Dudek. Bernard served his country in the U.S. Army stationed in Ethiopia. He returned and enjoyed a 25 year career at Pratt & Whitney AirCraft, East Hartford. Instead of hanging up his hat he chose to continue to work at Quest Diagnostics in Wallingford, for another 9 years before retiring. He enjoyed vacationing with his wife, gardening in his yard, participating with the Wallingford Camera Club and hanging around with his dog "Della."

He is survived by his loving wife Faye Dudek, son Christopher Dudek of Meriden, daughter and son-in-law Cheryl (Dudek) and Dennis Gray of Meriden; and cousin Robert Fogarty and his wife Barbara of Seymour.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St., Yalesville section of Wallingford, Thursday, May 23rd, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A graveside service with military honors will be held Friday, May 24th, at 10 a.m. in the State Veterans' Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown, CT 06457. For online condolences or directions, visit: www.yalesvillefh.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 21, 2019