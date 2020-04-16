|
Richo, Bernard A.
Bernard A. Richo, 82, of North Haven, died April 14th at Connecticut Hospice. He was the husband of Sandra Lamb Richo for 53 years. Born in Hamden, son of the late Anthony & Catherine Wiley Richo, he owned and operated ABC Auto service on Dixwell Ave. for over 30 years. He was also Super Intendant of Fair Banks Senior Housing, and managed Town Billiards for 21 years. Bernie also owned a farm in East Haven, where he raised animals and grew vegetables. Besides his wife, he is survived by a son Mel (Lisa Cevero) Richard of North Carolina, daughters; Kathleen (Sal) Raucci of New Haven, Cindy (Tony) Falcigno of Hamden, Karen (Bob) Raver of Woodbridge, Florence Richo of East Haven, a daughter in law Eve Miller of New Haven, and a brother Edward (Donna) Richo of East Haven, eight grand children & seven great grand children. He was predeceased by a sister Katherine DeStefano. Funeral services will be held at a later date & time to be announced.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 18, 2020