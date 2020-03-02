New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Alderson-Ford Funeral Homes Inc
615 South Main Street
Cheshire, CT 06410
(203) 272-7209
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alderson-Ford Funeral Homes Inc
615 South Main Street
Cheshire, CT 06410
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:30 AM
Alderson-Ford Funeral Homes Inc
615 South Main Street
Cheshire, CT 06410
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bridget of Sweden Parish - St. Bridget Church
175 Main St
Cheshire, CT
View Map
Bernard Dillon Obituary
Dillon, Bernard
Bernard "Bernie" Dillon, 94, passed away, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Elim Park. He was the beloved husband of Grace (Smith) Dillon.
Mr. Dillon was born August 13, 1925, in New Haven, the son of the late John and Elsie (McAviney) Dillon. He served his country during WWII in the U.S. Army and was a recipient of the WWII Victory Medal. He was a longtime Cheshire resident where he was a communicant of St. Bridget of Sweden Parish. At St. Bridget, he served as an usher, assisted with weekly bingo and the yearly carnival. He was employed by the United State Postal Service and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He was a kind and generous man, well-liked by all who knew him.
Besides his wife of 38 years, Mr. Dillon is survived by his son Gregory Dillon of North Haven; his step-children Russ Morgan of Windermere, FL, Thomas Morgan and his wife Amy of Las Vegas, NV, Joanne Bedard and her husband Richard of Ellington, and Susan Mauro and her husband Michael of Davenport, FL; many step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife Evelyn (Russo) Dillon; his three brothers and twin sister; and his step-daughter Kathleen Pompa.
Arrangements – Funeral services will be held on Thursday March 5, 2020, with the funeral procession leaving the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 S. Main St. at 9:30 a.m. and proceeding to St. Bridget of Sweden Parish - St. Bridget Church, 175 Main St., Cheshire for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Bridget Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bernie's memory to Elim Park Baptist Home, Resident Benevolent Fund, 140 Cook Hill Rd., Cheshire, CT 06410. For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, please visit www.fordfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 3, 2020
