Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Congregation Sinai Memorial Park
50 Farwell Street
West Haven, CT
Bernard Gershman Obituary
Gershman, Bernard
Bernard G. (Tim) Gershman, 93, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019 surrounded by family. Born in New Haven, CT on March 19, 1926, to Harold Gershman and Ida (Gronhilski) Gershman. Bernard was a permanent resident of New Haven. He served in the navy aboard the U.S.S. Missouri, during the signing of the Peace Treaty between Japan and the United States. He worked as a warehouse manager for a large distributing company followed up by his amazing ability as a furniture refinisher technician. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, poker playing, vacationing, and celebrating many special holidays with friends and family. Bernard is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Ruth Gershman, and his children, Ronald Gershman and his wife Pamela, and Lee Gershman. A brother, Alexander (Alec) Gershman and his wife Shirlee, respectively, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by his brothers, Albert Gershman and Morris Gershman and his sisters, Anne Brownstein, Pearl Kurhan, Lilyan Levine, and Ruth Most and their respective spouses.
Funeral Services will be held at Congregation Sinai Memorial Park, 50 Farwell Street, West Haven on Friday, May 31, at 10:30 o'clock. Memorial Contributions may be sent to A . Period of mourning will be PRIVATE. Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To sign an online registry book or leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 30, 2019
