Moran Jr., Bernard Joseph

Bernard Joseph Moran Jr. passed peacefully on November 7, 2020, in Wilmington, North Carolina, due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. Brian or Bernie as he was known to most, was born December 26, 1933 at St. Raphael's Hospital, in New Haven, CT., to Bernard Joseph Moran Sr., and Esther Hall Moran. He was a resident of Madison, Connecticut, living most of his life on Neck Road.

He was a proud Friar, graduating from Providence College with a B.A in Political Science, in 1955. As a member of the Providence College ROTC, he served in the US Army Transportation Corp., as a 1st Lieutenant, stationed mostly in Germany from 1955 through 1957. After proudly serving in the US Army, Brian returned home and continued what would be a life of service, joining the Madison Police Department in June of 1960. His service in the town of Madison was brief as he accepted a position with the Connecticut State Police in 1962.

Brian served the State of Connecticut well, receiving commendations from residents, colleagues, superiors, the Governor of Connecticut, and a US President. He felt honored to have been selected to attend the Traffic Police Administration Training Program at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, graduating in 1971. Upon returning from Illinois, he continued his Education receiving a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of New Haven in 1976.

He was also introduced to the Federal Department of Transportation; National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, when he was chosen to represent the Connecticut State Police, in a 1-year; Intergovernmental Personnel Exchange Program, receiving recognition for his year of service in Washington, D.C. in 1978.

Lieutenant Moran was the commanding officer of Troop I, when he retired from the Connecticut State Police, 1985. He continued his commitment to law enforcement by accepting a permanent position with the Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in Washington, DC, Brian felt privileged to work at a national level traveling across the country training fellow law enforcement officers, in traffic safety.

When he finally retired in 1996, Brian and his wife Mary-Ellen moved to Wilmington, NC, where he enjoyed gardening in warmer weather than Connecticut, and traveling across the country as well as to his father's native country of Ireland.

He leaves a family blessed to have had is steadfast guidance, his wife of 59 years, Mary-Ellen Moran (Dwyer) of Wilmington, NC, formerly Madison, CT, daughters Susan Moran Erskine of Wilmington, NC, Eileen Moran Bruley and husband Randall of Centerville, VA, and his son John R. Moran of Clinton, CT.; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, and brother Michael J. Moran (Madison, CT), and his grandson Corey Erskine.

Family and friends are welcome to gather at Swans Funeral Home, Madison, CT, at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Margaret's Catholic Church, Madison, CT, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at West Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut State Police Alumni Association, P.O. Box 1945, Meriden, CT 06450.

Please reference CSPAAMEC in the memo.



