|
|
Levine, Dr. Bernard
Dr. Bernard Levine, 94, of Hamden, formerly of Woodbridge, devoted husband of 59 years to the late Audrey "Sis" Levine, died at his home on Jan. 8, 2020. Beloved Father of Martha Jepsky(Eric) of San Jose', CA, Philip Levine of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Ronald Levine (Beth Zonis) of Lexington,MA. Dear brother of the late Zelly, Ruth, Honey, Millie, and Annette. Cherished Grandfather of Alyssa, Benjamin, Adin, and Joshua.
Funeral Services at Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St.,New Haven on SUNDAY morning, Jan. 12th at 11:00 o'clock. The family will begin visiting with friends and relatives at 10:00 o'clock. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Jewish Community Center of Greater New Haven or to the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, both located at 360 Amity Rd., Woodbridge, CT 06525. To sign an on-line registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit:
www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020