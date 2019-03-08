Harrison, Bernard "Bernie" Matthew

Bernard "Bernie" Matthew Harrison passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the age of 89. Bernie was born on December 27, 1929 in Guilford, Connecticut to the late Bernard and Mary "Molly" Matthews Harrison. He was a devoted husband to his late wife Elise Miller Harrison for 67 years. Bernie was a long time resident of Killingworth, Connecticut. Bernie had a passion for landscaping and gardening. He worked alongside his brother Calvin at Harrison Landscaping for over forty years. In his later years, Bernie was a frequent contributor at the Dudley Farm Farmer's Market in Guilford. He had a life long love of cats and dogs, particularly his latest dog Daisy. He was known for his Yankee ingenuity, outspoken political views, and his kind, gentle spirit. He enjoyed the company of his neighbors and everyone knew his name at Nick's Place Restaurant in Madison. In addition to his parents Bernie was predeceased by his wife Elise; his four brothers, Herbert, Russell, Calvin, and Richard. He is survived by his nephew Calvin (Donna) Harrison of Unionville, CT; nieces, Noreen (Jeff) Koester of Castleberry, FL; Cynthia Harrison and her partner Chris of Los Angeles, CA; a nephew Brian Harrison of Keene, NH. He is also survived by his great niece Katherine Harrison of Branford, CT; He is also survived by his brother in-law Bill Miller of Englewood, FL. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10 - 12 with a Service at 12 p.m. in the Swan Funeral Home, 825 Boston Post Road, Madison, Connecticut 06443. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Green Hill Rd., Killingworth Connecticut. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 8, 2019