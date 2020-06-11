Somers, Bernard "Bernie"
Bernard "Bernie" Somers Sr. of East Haven passed away peacefully June 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Estelle Rossi Somers. Born September 23, 1938 in New Haven, the son of the late Albert and Anne Powers Somers. Bernie was employed as an iron worker with Local 424 for many years before retiring and then worked for the City of New Haven as a Manager for Lighthouse Point Park. Father of Frank (Diane) Somers, Ret. LT. NHPD Bernard Somers Jr. and Gregory Somers. Grandfather of Frank (Courtney) Jr., Peter and Daniel Somers. Great-grandfather of Paxton and Maddox.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday morning from 9:30 to 11 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. Visitors are required to wear masks, adhere to social distancing, minimize physical contact and socialize outside. A Graveside service will be held in All Saints Cemetery at 11:30 (please meet at the cemetery office). Memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. Sign the guestbook online for Mr. Somers at www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 11, 2020.