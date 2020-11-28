Weiner, Bernard
Bernard (Midge) Weiner, a longtime resident of West Haven, CT and recently of Framingham, MA passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 at Framingham Union Hospital. Bernie was born in Brooklyn, NY to Dora (Yormark) Weiner and Louis Weiner. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Ruth (Kaufman) Weiner. Bernie graduated from Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn. Shortly after graduating, Bernie met Ruth and they were in the process of planning their wedding. Those plans were cut short when Bernie was drafted in 1942, serving in the Army during WWII as an airplane instrument specialist in China and India. While on leave, in 1943, he and Ruthie were married in Chicago, IL. Bernie was extremely proud to have served in WWII. He devoted many years documenting his military service by creating a 70 page desk size scrapbook that incorporates details of his time overseas. Upon returning from the war, he and Ruth settled in West Haven, CT where he was employed until his retirement as a plumber and plumbing superintendent for James V. Ursini Co.
Bernie always looked forward to his Friday night pinochle games with the guys. He took great pride in the enormous vegetable garden he planted every summer. His appreciation for music and theatre was evidenced by his frequent trips to NYC to take in a Broadway show or two. And as a big baseball and football fan, he was never without a Yankees. Red Sox or Patriots cap, even when travelling to interesting places throughout the world. Over the past several years on each of Bernie's birthday's he had a goal to make it to his 100th birthday. Never falling short of a goal he set for himself, he accomplished that goal on October 12th of this year.
Bernie is survived by his four children, Dori Mariasis (Larry) of Sudbury, MA and Estero, FL, Glenna Hennessey (Larry) of Colchester, CT, Barbara Feinberg (Gerald) of North Haven, CT, and Stanley Weiner of Brooklyn, NY. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jason Mariasis, Eric Mariasis (Zoie Lucas), Megan Hennessey, Jaclyn Feinberg and Daniel Feinberg, and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday afternoon at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven, CT. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home New Haven is in care of Arrangements. Family and friends can view the service by going to shurefuneralhome.com
, clicking on the tab SERVICES, selecting 'Bernard Weiner', and scrolling to the bottom of the page where a link will be provided.