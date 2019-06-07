Christoforo, Bernice

Bernice Christoforo, 96, of North Haven, beloved wife of 42 years of the late Pasquale Christoforo, entered into eternal rest while surrounded by her loving family on June 4, 2019. She was born in New Haven on June 27, 1922, daughter of the late Joseph and Caroline Stanio. Bernice is survived by her son, Ronald Christoforo and his wife Marylee of Branford, her daughter, Lynda Parmelee and her husband Scott of Guilford, and her granddaughter Michele Christoforo of Branford. She is also survived by a sister, Arline Cretella, and was predeceased by her brother, Alfred Stanio, and her sister Elmira Lombardo. All who knew Bernice knew her as a person who had a kind spirit, positive energy and who loved and lived life to its fullest. She had a passion for nature and animals and was an avid gardener showing her love of flowers. Bernice was a devoted New York Yankees fan who was always full of fun and laughter but her greatest passion and joy was being a loving mom to her children, their spouses, and her granddaughter. She will be dearly missed by her family but cherished memories of her will last forever. Interment, at the request of the deceased, will be private and at the convenience of the family. In memory of Bernice, be kind to all, cherish your relationships, and live each day of life to the fullest. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 9, 2019