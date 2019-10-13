|
|
Cohen, Bernice
Bernice (Bunnie) Cohen on 0ctober 12, 2019, Bunnie Cohen, 102, of Seymour, formerly of West Haven and Hamden, CT passed away peacefully at Masonicare in Wallingford, CT. Beloved wife of the late Saul S. Cohen. Loving mother of Joseph Cohen (Phyllis) of Florida, Gary Cohen (Marcia) of Bethany, CT, Betty Buddington (Perry) of East Haven and Philip Cohen (Lisa) of Hamden. Also survived by her 8 cherished grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson and her treasured cat, Sheba. She was predeceased by a brother Frank
Cole M.D. She was born in New Haven on March 25, 1917, daughter of the late Philip and Elizabeth Cole. Mrs. Cohen was a proud graduate of Grace School of nursing, class of 1939. She was employed as a registered nurse by Grace Hospital, St. Vincent's Hospital, Pond Point Nursing Home and was the store nurse for Alexander's Department Store until she retired.
The family would like to thank the staff of Wooster 2 at Masonicare for their loving care.
Funeral services will be held at graveside on Tuesday afternoon October 15, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Vilner Lodge cemetery on Victor Street, East Haven, CT. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements.
Family
and friends are invited to observe Shiva and celebrate Bunnie's life at the home of Gary and Marcia Cohen Tuesday immediately following the service, until 8:00 P.M. and Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 P.M.
In
lieu of flowers, please make donations to Masonicare, P.O. BOX 70Wallingford, CT 06492 or Cosmopolitan Lodge #125, Saul S. Cohen Scholarship Fund, 40 Meadow Brook Place, Cheshire, CT 06410. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence,
please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 14, 2019