|
|
Paprocki, Bernice J. Sobolewski
Bernice J. Sobolewski Paprocki, of Branford, passed away peacefully January 10, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael Campus surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late William Paprocki. Bernice was born February 24, 1932 in New Haven, a daughter of the late John and Sophie Papiernik Sobolewski. She had been employed as a supervisor with Toys R Us before her retirement. Bernice is the mother of Patricia LaBonte, William Paprocki, Richard Paprocki and the late Robert Paprocki. Sister of Jospehine Anderson, John Sobolewski and the late Caroline Tracz, Frances Ferraro, Jesse Rice, Jane Wiatrak, Victoria Sobolewski, Helen Prusski, Joseph, Stanley and Frank Sobolewski. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday morning from 9:00-10:15 in the Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. 821 State Street, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Stanislaus Church at 11. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Sign the guest book for Bernice online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 13, 2020