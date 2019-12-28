|
Landa, Bernice (Rakiec)
Bernice Rakiec Landa, 104, of Wallingford died December 27, 2019 in the Regency House. She was the wife of the late Walter P. Landa. Mrs. Landa was born in New Haven January 12, 1915 a daughter of the late Benjamin and Antoinette Sagala Rakiec and worked at Bayer Laboratory before retiring. She is the mother of Marion (Frank) Biggs, Shirley Kiliany and the late Walter B. Landa. She is survived by 5 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by 3 sisters, 2 brothers and 2 great-grandsons.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday morning from 8:30 – 9:30 in the Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. 821 State Street, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. St. Stanislaus Church at 10am. At Bernice's request burial will be private in All Saints Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers and make memorial contributions to CT Children's Medical Center 282 Washington Street hartford, CT 06106. Sign Bernice's guestbook online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 29, 2019