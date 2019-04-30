Bacon Jr., Bert E.

Bert Bacon, 74, of Southington, formerly of New Haven, passed away at home on April 28, 2019 in the loving company his wife and family. He was born December 21, 1944 in Newburgh, NY to Bert Sr. and Edna (Pulver) Bacon. Bert is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 40 years, Kathy (Young) Bacon and three children, Bert Bacon III (Abbie) of Missouri, Mathew Bacon (Cathy) of Berlin and Roberta Desell (David) of Southington, along with nine grandchildren whom he adored: William "Alex" Bacon, Elizabeth "Libby" Bacon, Jordan Ondo, Kylie Bacon, Madison Bacon, Elena Hanson, Olivia Tourtellotte, Olivia Desell and Lukas Desell. He is also survived by siblings, Arthur Bacon (Joanne) of New Haven, Bruce Bacon of Woodbridge, Greg Bacon (Elaine) of PA, Pam Kane (Billy) of East Haven and Melanie Benoit (Jim) of SC and numerous nieces and nephews. Bert was preceded in death by his parents, son Christopher Bacon, brother Kirk Bacon and a sister, Sandra Bacon.

Bert graduated from Hillhouse High in 1962, and went on to work at Herlin Press in West Haven. He served as president of the Connecticut Valley Litho Club and the Craftsmen's Club printing associations. After a career of more than fifty years in printing, he retired from Gist-Herlin Press in 2016.

An avid sports fan, Bert enjoyed camping with his family, traveling, and caring for his best four-legged buddy Spencer Bacon.

Family and friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. All are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 4 at 10:30 a.m. in the Calvary Assembly of God Church, 56 Dunham Street, Southington, CT. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the CT .

www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com

203-467-2789 Published in The New Haven Register from May 1 to May 2, 2019