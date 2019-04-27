Bernabeo, Berta M.

Berta M. Grilli Bernabeo, 84, of Cheshire, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Rocco Bernabeo. Berta was born in Ortona, Province of Chieti, Italy on January 30, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Umberto and Maria Serafini Grilli. She had worked for New Haven area dress shops and for 30 years at the former Strause-Adler Company of New Haven. Sister of Carmelina Costantini and the late Ernani and Rocco Grilli. Aunt of Anna Brockett, William and Frank D'Adamo. Also survived by many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews in the USA and Italy, and her dear friends Enrico and Maria Cervoni, their children who were also her Godchildren.

The visiting hours will be Tuesday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave at 10:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in Centerville Cemetery, Hamden. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2019