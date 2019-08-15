|
|
Consiglio, Bertha C.
Bertha Colonese Consiglio, 93, of Hamden, died Aug. 13, 2019 at The Linden of Woodbridge after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late John Consiglio. Bertha was born in New Haven, Oct. 14, 1925, the daughter of the late Biagio and Marian Lauro Colonese, resided in Hamden many years and was a bookkeeper for G & O co, for 30 years and N & D Novelty for ten years, prior to retiring. She is survived by a daughter Barbara Consiglio of Hamden, a sister, Anne Koncevich of Wallingford, several nieces and nephews and a special cousin, Rachael. She was predeceased by a son, John R. Consiglio and a brother, Anthony Colonese. Friends are invited to a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial in Blessed Sacrament Church, Tuesday at 10 a.m. Interment in Centerville Cemetery, will be private. The Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home in charges of arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 18, 2019