BERTHA (WEINER) DRAGUNOFF passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge. She was 99 years old. Formerly of West Haven, CT, and Del Ray Beach, FL, Bertha relocated to Old Bridge, NJ, 21 years ago. She and her husband owned Alex's fruit and vegetable market in New Haven on Legion Avenue for many years. Bertha is the daughter of the late Abraham and Hilda (Ziff) Weiner, and wife of the late George Dragunoff. She was predeceased by her siblings, Edward Weiner, Reuban Weiner and Mollie Gottlieb. Surviving are her two daughters, Leslie Levine and her husband, Laurence, of Old Bridge, NJ, and Michele Nelson and her husband, Robert, of Wallingford, CT; four grandchildren, Marc (Donna) Levine of Old Bridge, NJ, Aimee (Casper) Everhard of Parlin, NJ, Heather (Dr. Craig) O'Connor of Manhattan, NY, and Melissa (Jason) Thibodeau of Wallingford, CT; four great-grandchildren, Dr. Greg (Dr. Emily) Levine, Alec Levine, Mickey Levine and Malcolm O'Connor, and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11:45 a.m., at the Adas Israel Section of Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven, CT, under the direction of MOUNT SINAI MEMORIAL CHAPELS, East Brunswick, NJ. For directions please visit www.msmc.us.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 8, 2020.
