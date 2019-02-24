|
Linderman, Bertha
Bertha (Ginsberg) Yudkin Linett, Linderman, 94, formley of Putnam Ave, Hamden, devoted wife of the late Herbert Yudkin, Phillip Linett, & Lester Linderman, died on Sat., Feb. 23, 2019. Born in New Haven, April 26, 1924, Bertha was a daughter of the late Hyman & Fannie (Chanonoff) Ginsberg. Beloved Mother of Scott Yudkin of Hamden, Hope Black of Hamden, & the late Dale Yudkin. Dear Sister of the late Sylvia Sevin Finck and the late Lilyan Glick. Also survived by loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services at Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven MONDAY afternoon at 1:30 o'clock with Interment Services to follow at the Beth Hamedrosh Cemetery, 3 Brockett Pl., East Haven. To sign an online registey book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 24, 2019