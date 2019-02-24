New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Linderman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Linderman


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bertha Linderman Obituary
Linderman, Bertha
Bertha (Ginsberg) Yudkin Linett, Linderman, 94, formley of Putnam Ave, Hamden, devoted wife of the late Herbert Yudkin, Phillip Linett, & Lester Linderman, died on Sat., Feb. 23, 2019. Born in New Haven, April 26, 1924, Bertha was a daughter of the late Hyman & Fannie (Chanonoff) Ginsberg. Beloved Mother of Scott Yudkin of Hamden, Hope Black of Hamden, & the late Dale Yudkin. Dear Sister of the late Sylvia Sevin Finck and the late Lilyan Glick. Also survived by loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services at Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven MONDAY afternoon at 1:30 o'clock with Interment Services to follow at the Beth Hamedrosh Cemetery, 3 Brockett Pl., East Haven. To sign an online registey book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
Download Now