New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keyes-Hallman Funeral Home Inc
95 Dixwell Ave
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-6714
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Keyes-Hallman Funeral Home Inc
95 Dixwell Ave
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Keyes-Hallman Funeral Home Inc
95 Dixwell Ave
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Berthine Robbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Berthine Robbins


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Berthine Robbins Obituary
Robbins, BERTHINE
Berthine Robbins, age 67 of New Haven, CT died Jan 14. 2020. Berthine was born March 9, 1952 in Jacksonville, FL. She leaves to cherish her memory her nephew Jarrod Aaron niece Nicole Aaron. She was predeceased by her twin sister the late great Joan Marie Robbins and her parents the late Flossie Bell Harris and George Robbins. Funeral service will be held on Thurs, Jan 30 at 11:00 a.m. at 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. Calling hours from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral services in care of Keyes-Hallman Funeral Home Inc., 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Berthine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -