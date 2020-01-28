|
|
Robbins, BERTHINE
Berthine Robbins, age 67 of New Haven, CT died Jan 14. 2020. Berthine was born March 9, 1952 in Jacksonville, FL. She leaves to cherish her memory her nephew Jarrod Aaron niece Nicole Aaron. She was predeceased by her twin sister the late great Joan Marie Robbins and her parents the late Flossie Bell Harris and George Robbins. Funeral service will be held on Thurs, Jan 30 at 11:00 a.m. at 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. Calling hours from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral services in care of Keyes-Hallman Funeral Home Inc., 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 29, 2020