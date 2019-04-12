Home

Bertram H. Stiller of East Haven, CT, formerly of Branford, died at age 90 on March 27, 2019. He was born in New York, NY to the late Johannes F. Stiller and Dora (Vokuhl) Stiller and grew up in New York. After graduating from Brooklyn Technical High School, he enlisted in the Navy and was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy, where he graduated in 1951. He became a submarine officer, and retired from the Navy after a 20-year career. He then had a second career in private industry, primarily with ServiceMaster Co. Bertram was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Anne (Houston) Stiller, and is survived by daughters Leslie Kissner (Raymond) and Elizabeth Fahey (Kevin); son John Stiller (Mary); and grandchildren Emily Kissner, Benjamin Kissner, Andrew Kissner (Jackie), and Padraic Stiller. Those who wish may donate in Bertram's name to the Building Fund of Trinity Episcopal Church, 1109 Main St, Branford, CT 06405, or to the U.S. Naval Academy Foundation, 274 Wood Rd, Annapolis, MD 21402.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2019
