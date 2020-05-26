Mitchell, Bessie "Betty" Anna
Bessie "Betty" Anna Kennedy Mitchell of Milford, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family beside her on May 25, 2020. Betty was born on July 12, 1920 to Benton and Henrietta Schlink Kennedy in Waterford, Connecticut.
Betty is survived by her two devoted daughters, Cindy Garibaldi (Bernie) of North Haven and Tricia Raccio of Northford; five grandchildren who adored their "Gree", Joe Garibaldi (Laurie) of Cheshire, Marissa Albee (Fred) of North Haven, Tiffany Raccio (Tanner Ochel) of Davenport, Florida, Tracy Taft (Steve) of New Haven, and Spencer Raccio (Julie Welch) of Northford; five loving great-grandchildren, her beloved niece and nephews, her angelic caregiver Francisca, and her many, many friends.
Betty was predeceased by her first husband, Private John Truken, who died during the Battle of the Bulge; by her second husband, Chief Master Sergeant Robert Eugene Mitchell of the 103rd Air Control Squadron of the Connecticut Air National Guard; her brother, Edwin Kennedy; sister-in-law, Judy Kennedy; sister, Marjorie Forgione; and brother-in-law Ernest Forgione, Sr.
After retiring from the Elementary Library Department of the Milford Board of Education after 18 years, Betty continued her work by volunteering in the libraries at Orange Avenue School and Seabreeze School, earning her the first time prestigious Bernie Seltzer Award in 1995, honoring Milford's senior citizen school volunteers. Betty's family would like to extend our gratitude to her caregivers and nurses for their devotion and loving care.
Burial will be private. Services will be conducted at a later date. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515 or you may donate online at BrightFocus.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www.BrightFocus.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 26, 2020.