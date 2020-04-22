|
Woolfork, Bessie (Bradley)
Early on the morning of April 18, 2020 God said "come on home daughter, your work is finished it's time to take your rest".
Bessie (Bradley) Woolfork, Age 93, was born on April 10th, 1927 in Kingstree, South Carolina to the late Alma (Jackson) Shaw and David Farrel. Bessie lived in New Haven, CT for over 50 years and worked in New Haven's Garment District for many years. She moved to New Jersey in 2002 where she resided until her passing. Bessie was predeceased by husbands, John Woolfork and Elijah Bradley; daughter, Patricia Bradley and sister, Leane Farrel.
She is survived by her 5 children, James Bradley(Janet), Dell Bradley, Kelly Bradley (Willy Ann), Natalie Greene (Clifton) and Paul Woolfork (Valarie), 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. She will be missed by a host of nieces, cousins, and other relatives.
With Sunflowers at your feet, the beautiful blue skies above, and surrounded by the prayers of all who love you, we send you to paradise.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden, CT at 10:00 a.m. Public viewing will be held at Colonial from 9 -10 a.m. Burial will be held at Hamden Plains Cemetery. Condolence may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 23, 2020