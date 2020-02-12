|
Goodfriend, Beth Hoffman
Beth Hoffman Goodfriend, of West Haven passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Born on December 9, 1942 daughter of the late Irving and Helen (Teitelman) Hoffman. She is survived by her brother Michael (Lisa) Hoffman, her children Amy Landino and Brian (Evan) Scall; the lights of her life, her grandchildren David Landino, Mason Scall and Niyol Scall; as well as her Aunt Gertrude Lerman, sister-in-law Joan Dempsey, and her cousins, nieces and nephew. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Goodfriend. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Duffy's Tavern, 241 Campbell Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516. Memorial contributions can be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities or .
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 13, 2020