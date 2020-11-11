1/1
Beth Joy Zakar
Zakar, Beth Joy
Beth Joy Zakar, 67 of Bronx, NY passed away on November 8th, 2020 at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital after a battle with cancer. Beth was a Jewelry Designer, Art Director and Graphic Designer that worked for many award winning advertising agencies around New York City. Beth was a graduate of Western Connecticut State University majoring in fine arts and achieved a Master of Arts degree at the New York Institute of Technology. Beth loved animals, music, and vacationing on Cape Cod. Beth was the daughter of Beverly Zakar and the late Isidore Zakar. Sister of Steven, Irene Zakar, Aunt of Robert Ireland. Sister of Jay Zakar and Janice Nista. Funeral services will be private for immediate family only on Friday morning, November 13th at 11: 00 o'clock. Friends and distant relatives are welcome to make donations to the ASPCA, or the American Cancer Society in her name. Arrangements are under the care of the Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To view Streaming of the service, Sign an online registry book or to Leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
