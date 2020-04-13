|
Council, Betsy Louise
Betsy Louise Council, 86, departed this life suddenly on April 9, 2020. She was the widow of Robert Council, Sr. Mrs. Council was born in Deatsville, AL, on December 14, 1933, a daughter of the late Archie L. Butler Sr. and Lucy Butler Turner. Her final employment was at the Newhallville Day Care Center in New Haven as the manager for their food services program. She was a member Wayfaring Ministries and was a mother of the church. She later moved her membership to New Light Ministries under the leadership of Pastor David Council, Sr. She leaves to mourn her passing a sister, Katie Francis Smith; sons, David C. Council Sr. (Ruth), William Anthony Council (Annette), James Bryant Council (Eloise) and Robert Council Jr. (Angeline); daughters, Jean Simmons (Stan), Patricia L. Council and Lois Annette Cooper; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren: brothers-in-law, Jesse L. Council (Elizabeth), Walter B. Council (Mildred) and Thomas Council (Esther); sisters-in-law, Marion Council Mitchell, Stella Council Mooring, Delores Council Johnson, Erlene Council and Sherry Council; and host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Archie L. Butler, Jr (Carolyn), Sylvester Butler (Joyce) and James Thomas Butler (Lillian). Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. A memorial service is planned for a future date after the coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2020