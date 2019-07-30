|
|
Dinnan, Bette Shanley
Bette Shanley Dinnan, 86, passed away peacefully at CT Hospice. Bette was the wife of the late James J. Dinnan, and was born in New Haven on July 18, 1933 to the late Matthew and Bella (Stanford) Shanley. Bette is survived by sons James (Maureen) of Old Lyme, Matthew (Linda) of Hamden, Timothy (Eileen) of Ridgefield, Gerard (Jocelyn) of Arizona, and daughters Therese (Mike) Esposito of Clinton, and Lisbeth (James) Miller of Stamford. Bette is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Katie (Tim) Suden, James (Sarah) Dinnan, Courtney (Dave) Knapp, Erin (Niels) Giffey, Matthew Dinnan, Michael Esposito, Helen Dinnan, Alastair Dinnan, Aidan Esposito, Ryan Dinnan, Nolan Miller, Maguire Dinnan, Liam Dinnan, Garrett Miller, Emma Dinnan, Hayden Miller, Jordan Miller, and great granddaughter, Clare Suden. Also survived by her beloved nieces Katie (Tom) Baker, Ellyn (Rob) Panapoda, Margaret (Chris) Coates, and four grandnephews and a grandniece. Bette was predeceased by her sister Dorothy Shanley Burke and her brother, Rev. Matthew Robert Shanley. Educated at New Haven State Teachers College, Bette taught at Strong school (New Haven), Meadowside school (Milford), and St. Peters and St. Aedan (New Haven). She was a member of New Haven Gaelic Club, and was a former Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. Bette was an avid reader, loved the beach and vacationing with her family in Cape Cod.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Branford. Friends are asked to go directly to church. Burial in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m. in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CT Hospice 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT. 06405. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019