Bettie F. Gardner, age 70, of Hamden, CT., peacefully entered eternal rest on September 21, 2019, with her family by her side. Born in Greenville, NC to the late Theodore and Betty Gardner. Bettie was a retiree of the former St. Raphael's Hospital. Bettie is survived by her children Denise Gardner of Florence, SC, sons Sean Gardner, Juan Gardner and Henry Morton, Jr., of New Haven, CT. Brothers Theodore Gardner, Jr., Bernard Gardner, Steven Augustine all of New Haven, CT., Clifton Gardner, Las Vegas, NV., Troy Lee Gardner of Louisville, KY. Sisters Grace Griffin, of Hamden, CT., Patricia Gardner of Las Vegas, NV., Mamie Gardner, Aisha Gardner all of New Haven, CT. 7 Grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Aunts Pastor Martha Green and Elder Predency Daniels of New Haven, CT., and Etta Becton, Goldsboro, NC. She was predeceased in death by her sister Stephanie Gardner. Special Friends Mrs. Nannie Jetter, Mrs. Edna Atkins, Ms. Andrea Thompson, Ms. Nickie Buxton and Edme Vasquez. A host of nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to express special gratitude to Dr. Jeremy Kortmansky, Dr. Joni Hasson, The Yale New Haven Smilow Staff, Davita Kidney Center of New Haven as well as all the prayers, calls cards and acts of kindness that have been bestowed upon us. Body entrusted to Colonial Funeral Home Hamden, CT. Services will be private. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 29, 2019