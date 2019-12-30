|
McCarthy, Bettina "Betsy"
Bettina "Betsy" McCarthy, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019. She was born in New Haven, daughter of the late William and Hilda Palme Preston. Betsy is survived by her children, Jill (John) Karajanis, Kara (Joel) Casey and Molly McCarthy, daughter in-law, Shelli McCarthy, 8 beloved grandchildren, Brittany and Shannon McCarthy, Carly, Tristan, Melina and Gianna Karajanis, Maximilian and Callaghan Borst, her brother, Robert Preston. Betsy also leaves her longtime companion, Robert Dinan, who lovingly added to her life with wonderful care, fun and laughter, security and companionship over the past 20 years. She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Eugene F. McCarthy, son Jeffrey McCarthy, and siblings, Elinor Orr, Joan Preston and William Preston, Jr. Betsy was a longtime communicant of St. Lawrence Church, and was involved with the West Haven Community House, with her husband Eugene, for many years. She adored her family, was a generous and devoted friend to so many and will be deeply missed. Betsy's family would like to thank the staff at Branford Hills Health Care Center, for their loving, attentive care.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, January 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at West Haven Funeral Home at the green. Prayers and remembrances begin at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eugene F. McCarthy Fund, c/o WH Community House, 227 Elm St., West Haven, CT 06516. To leave a message for the family, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 5, 2020