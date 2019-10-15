|
|
Corso, Betty A.
Betty A. Malatesta Corso, 76, of Hamden passed away on October 12, 2019 at her home. She was born in New Haven on November 5, 1942, daughter of Elva Malatesta and the late John Malatesta. Betty is survived by her son John Corso; daughter Diana Dumond and her husband Bill Deneen; and sister Marge Carrano and her husband Frank. She was predeceased by her brothers John Edward Malatesta and Thomas John Malatesta.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service celebrating Betty's life on Friday, October 18th at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hamden. Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden is assisting with the arrangements. To share a condolence with her family, visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 16, 2019