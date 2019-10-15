New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Hamden, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Corso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty A. Corso


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty A. Corso Obituary
Corso, Betty A.
Betty A. Malatesta Corso, 76, of Hamden passed away on October 12, 2019 at her home. She was born in New Haven on November 5, 1942, daughter of Elva Malatesta and the late John Malatesta. Betty is survived by her son John Corso; daughter Diana Dumond and her husband Bill Deneen; and sister Marge Carrano and her husband Frank. She was predeceased by her brothers John Edward Malatesta and Thomas John Malatesta.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service celebrating Betty's life on Friday, October 18th at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hamden. Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden is assisting with the arrangements. To share a condolence with her family, visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now