Hmelovsky, Betty Ann
Betty Ann Hmelovsky, 83, of Milford, beloved wife of Francis J. Hmelovsky, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020. Born on May 7, 1936 in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late Anna Neeley and her grandmother, the late Anna Meade. Betty was a graduate of Harding High School in Bridgeport. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and roller-skating in her spare time. Betty wore many hats throughout her life, working pay roll for the bank, clerical work, and her favorite job of mother. She will be missed dearly. In addition to her husband, Betty is survived by her children, Keith (Allison) Hmelovsky, Joseph Hmelovsky, and Marybeth (Pierre) Quinn; and grandchildren, Olivia and Adam. Services will be private at this time. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 29, 2020